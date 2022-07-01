Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $3.83 Million in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

