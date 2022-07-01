Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 51 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in KLA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in KLA by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in KLA by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.03 and a 200-day moving average of $361.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.