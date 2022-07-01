Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 208 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.86.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $412.15 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.54 and a 200 day moving average of $489.51.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.