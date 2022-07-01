Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,142 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

PRFZ opened at $153.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average is $175.35. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.