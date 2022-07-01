Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40,472 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,472 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 929.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 113,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 417,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 712.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 163,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.