Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 882 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

