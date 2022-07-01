Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $690,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

QQQM opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.34. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $110.78 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.