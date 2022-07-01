Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $20.76 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

