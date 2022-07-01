Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 583,466 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,698,000 after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 927.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 290,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

