Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 549 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,085,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,438 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,242,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,444,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,767,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $63.73 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58.

