Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

