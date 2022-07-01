Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

