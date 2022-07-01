Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of CMRE opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Costamare by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

