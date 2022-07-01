Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $479.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $393.88 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.