Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $479.28 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $393.88 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

