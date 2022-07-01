Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.19. 74,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,012. The stock has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $393.88 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

