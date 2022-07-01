Cottage Street Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

