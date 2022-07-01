Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CUZ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.
Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.
About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
