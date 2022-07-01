Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CUZ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

