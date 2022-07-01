Cowen Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $179.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.64. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

