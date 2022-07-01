Cowen Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.