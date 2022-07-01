Cream Finance Hits Market Cap of $11.10 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 3% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $18.00 or 0.00092954 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

