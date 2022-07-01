Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.15

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.45. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 5,032 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $165.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -46.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

