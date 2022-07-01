Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BZLFY. HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($31.04) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,671.25.

Shares of BZLFY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.06. 30,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

