Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, an increase of 127.6% from the May 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 247,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 376,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,615. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

