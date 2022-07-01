Credits (CS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,392.00

Credits (CS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $37,392.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

