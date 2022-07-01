Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $11,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 422,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $11,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $10,320.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

Shares of Crexendo stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,506. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CXDO shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

