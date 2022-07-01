Critical Analysis: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) vs. Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pan American Silver and Tanzanian Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tanzanian Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 78.42%. Tanzanian Gold has a consensus target price of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 93.53%. Given Tanzanian Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tanzanian Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Tanzanian Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 2.56 $97.43 million $0.86 23.09 Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.03) -12.06

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Tanzanian Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 10.70% 5.90% 4.47% Tanzanian Gold N/A -16.24% -13.30%

Risk & Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Tanzanian Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

