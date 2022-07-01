Critical Analysis: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Toyota Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 97.91 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Toyota Motor $279.51 billion 0.77 $25.37 billion $18.33 8.42

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Toyota Motor 9.11% 10.96% 4.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Volcon and Toyota Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Toyota Motor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.67%. Toyota Motor has a consensus price target of $178.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Volcon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars under the Camry name; luxury cars under the Lexus, Avalon, Crown, and Century names; sports cars under the GR Yaris and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Sequoia, 4Runner, RAV4, Highlander, and Land Cruiser names. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma and Tundra names; Minivans, Cabwagons, and Semi-Bonnet Wagon under the Alphard, Vellfire, Noah/Voxy, Esquire, Hiace, Sienta, and Sienna names; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

