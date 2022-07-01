Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DAOOU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

