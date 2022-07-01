Cryptonovae Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $880,165.80 and approximately $772.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00147368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00665346 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00083670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016101 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,821,399 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.