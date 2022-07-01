CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €50.00 ($53.19) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €60.14 and a 200-day moving average of €61.96. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €51.18 ($54.45) and a 1 year high of €72.68 ($77.32). The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.