Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 1.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.33 and a 200 day moving average of $208.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.