Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of CUBI opened at $33.90 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last 90 days. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

