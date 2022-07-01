CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CVS opened at $92.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 58,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 44,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

