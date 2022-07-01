Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,187 shares in the company, valued at $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,729. The stock has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

