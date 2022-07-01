Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $907,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $425.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,168. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.