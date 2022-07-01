Cwm LLC Has $26.66 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,667. The firm has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

