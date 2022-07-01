Cwm LLC Has $46.61 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $46,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.32. 4,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.74 and its 200-day moving average is $430.57.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

