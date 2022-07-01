Cwm LLC Purchases 196 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $476.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.10 and its 200 day moving average is $530.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.