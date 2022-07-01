Cwm LLC Purchases 83,043 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,271,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 107,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 74,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 107,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

NYSE T traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 279,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,753,668. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

