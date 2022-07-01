Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:DCCNF opened at 0.05 on Monday. Dacian Gold has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.25.
About Dacian Gold (Get Rating)
