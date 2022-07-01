Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWAHY stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Daiwa House Industry has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Daiwa House Industry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

