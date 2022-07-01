Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.80. 9,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,179. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.