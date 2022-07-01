David J Yvars Group Invests $5.73 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 4.0% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

