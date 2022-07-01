David J Yvars Group Purchases 267 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

VV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

