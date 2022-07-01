David J Yvars Group Sells 150 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

David J Yvars Group lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.89. 39,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,500. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.10 and a 200 day moving average of $530.07.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

