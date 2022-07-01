David J Yvars Group Sells 465 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

David J Yvars Group reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,096. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

