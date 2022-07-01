Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Stake Lifted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter.

DINT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,595. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

