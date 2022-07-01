DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 147.8% in June

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $83.66 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.9972 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

