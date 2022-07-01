DDKoin (DDK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,325.00

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $102,380.61 and $2,325.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006932 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005330 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004791 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

